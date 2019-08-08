A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has condemned the court order seeking to detain convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, for 45-days.

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) had arrested Sowore for allegedly trying to overthrow the Muhammadu Buhari-led government through the #RevolutionNow protest scheduled to hold on Monday, August 5, 2019.

The DSS approached the court seeking an order to detain Sowore for 90 days.

In a statement on Thursday, August 8, 2019, Frank described the continuous detention of Sowore as a plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to “suppress” dissenting voices.

He urged the United Stated of America, United Kingdom and the European Union to fish out corrupt and compromised judges in Nigeria and enforce visa restrictions against them and their family members.

Frank argued that Sowore had not committed any crime deserving of a detention by the secret police without trial in the court of law.

“When people cannot get justice, they would sooner than later resort to self-help,” Frank cautioned.

Meanwhile, the APC has accused former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of sponsoring the #RevolutionNow protest.

Similarly, the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that Sowore, the presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress, should not have participated in the election if he wanted to lead a revolution against the government.