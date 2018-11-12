Timi Frank asks Osinbajo to resign over N5.8b intervention fund report

news

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has called on Vice-President Osinbajo to resign.

His call is coming on the heels of a House of Reps report that faulted the Vice-President’s disbursement of N5.8b as emergency food intervention for the North-East in June 2017, when he was acting President.

According to Vanguard, Frank also called on the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against Osinbajo.

The former APC spokesman, in a statement which he issued to newsmen in Abuja, said that the House of Reps report shows that President Buhari’s administration is deep in corruption.

He said “As a learned gentleman, Osinbajo cannot say he did not know that it is illegal for any government official to spend funds not appropriated by the National Assembly. He should have known that it is intrinsically illegal for anybody to divert funds raised through the issuance of Euro Bond – approved by the National Assembly for specific capital projects – to fund his ‘emergency intervention.’

“What is most telling is that it now appears that the VP used his brief stay as Acting President to open up the nation’s coffers for fleecing in this manner with the approval of the N5.8billion to be disbursed from the Euro Bond account and another N17billion he caused to be released from the Ecological Fund.

“These acts of financial recklessness are most unbecoming of a person of the Vice President’s standing. He has a lot of explanations to render to his Principal – who was on medical vacation at the time – and to Nigerians – whose trust has been rudely shaken by this stinking corruption affair.

“Being a man who enjoys immunity by reason of his office, I call on him to immediately resign his position to enable him appear before the anti-corruption agencies to state his involvement or otherwise in the scam.

“To hide under the toga of Vice President and not face prosecution alongside other NEMA officials indicted by the House of Representatives report on the investigation would amount to a travesty of justice and the selectiveness that has unduly characterised the war against corruption since the inception of the present administration.

ALSO READ: Ben Bruce, Timi Frank react to Atiku's alleged intimidation by security agencies

“I give the VP seven (7) days to resign his position to enable him face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – like ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose did recently – to clear his name. “Should he fail to heed my humble appeal, I shall have no choice but to commence the process of making available to the public other corruption related information concerning the Vice President that will most certainly shock Nigerians.”