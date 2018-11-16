Times multimedia partners CNN to create Folio.ng

news

Times Multimedia, a media, digital publishing and technology company, is proud to formally announce an exclusive partnership with CNN, the world’s news leader, in a one-of-a-kind partnership to create a premium news and entertainment platform – Folio.ng.

This exclusive affiliation will bring global expertise in content creation and digital publishing to Nigeria with localized context, working with an experienced on-ground team and a network of the country’s top business and creative talents.

The platform, expected to be launched by early 2019, will reach the residents of Nigeria, as well as millions of Nigerians in the diaspora. Cataloguing and showcasing the best of Nigeria and its people, the core team will be headquartered in Lagos and supported by auxiliary news teams and content partners from all over Nigeria.

The partnership with CNN, established by CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), will enable Folio to access and use CNN reporting and journalism from across the world. CNN will also provide a full suite of consultancy, training and expertise services in areas from content production and distribution to journalistic standards and practices as Folio prepares to launch.

“By launching this CNN affiliated digital publishing platform in Nigeria, we plan to raise the bar for premium news production, quality editorial, immersive video content - thus helping change the narrative of Nigeria in the global context and offer engaging, credible, and in-depth news and entertainment, current affairs, education, and other Africa-focused content verticals. In developing this exciting new venture, we are partnering with content creators, technology companies, creative professionals and media experts with great experience and backgrounds leading both local and global companies. Suffice to say, we believe this movement will inspire a new generation of editors, content creators and brands to leverage our current cultural equity on the world stage”, said Zubby Emodi – MD, Times Multimedia.

“An important part of CNN’s mission and strategy is to empower innovative news organisations around the world with the tools and capabilities to launch exciting new services,” said Roland Nikolaou, Senior Director, Content Sales & Partnerships, EMEA, CNNIC. “Folio epitomises the spirit and ambition that we look for, and we are excited to exclusively partner with Times Multimedia in its plans to bring a fresh source of news to Nigeria, its diaspora and the wider continent.”

About Times Multimedia

Times Multimedia (TMM) is a media, digital publishing and technology company consisting of a digital publishing platform, a digital marketing agency, and a software development business unit. With these initiatives, TMM aims to provide products and services that cut across the media and technology value chain, thus catering to both B2C and B2B markets.

TMM’s corporate social responsibility efforts focuses on changing the global perception of Nigeria and Africa. We plan to do this by keying into the audience’s interests in an informative and engaging manner to encourage the feeling of authentic association based on positive representation of the Nigerian brand. We hope that this will encourage the audience to not only take pride in where they are from, but to also take ownership of their country’s narrative.

TMM’s mission via its partnership with CNN is to grow and cultivate Africa’s most engaging and entertaining online platform.

About CNN International CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is the division of Turner International responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style, CNN Business and Great Big Story are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

This is a featured post