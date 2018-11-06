Timeline of Major-General Alkali's disappearance, death and recovery in Jos

news

Retired Major-General Idris Alkali was buried at the military cemetery in the Gudu District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

His burial followed weeks of intrigue that trailed his mysterious disappearance that led to a massive search and rescue operation by the Army for the immediate past Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Alkali, who was also a former acting General Officer Commanding of 7 Division, retired on August 7, 2018, after 35 years of service.

Here is a timeline from his disappearance to his recovery:

September 3

Maj.-Gen Alkali disappeared mysteriously while travelling from Abuja to Bauchi State alone in his black Toyota Corolla car, with Kwara number plate 'MUN-670AA'.

Although retired, as a senior officer, he had the option to travel with a driver and/or orderly but opted to travel alone.

September 5

Alkali's wife, Salamatu, reported his disappearance to the Nigerian Army. She said the senior officer was in the Jos area in Plateau State when she last spoke to him on his mobile phone.

The Army promptly attached an intelligence officer to the family to act as a liaison officer and obtain more information from the family to aid investigation into his disappearance.

September 20

In the course of its investigations, the Army tracked Alkali's phone to somewhere in Dura-Du District in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

A joint search and rescue task force set up by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, commenced operations to drain a pond where Alkali's car was suspected to have been hid. The pond was an abandoned mining pit that had been filled with water.

The Task Force comprised officers and soldiers from 3 Division Quick Response Team, Operation Safe Haven, Nigeria Police Force, Vehicle Inspection Office, Fire Service, as well as local divers.

September 29

After days of draining the pond, the team finally pulled out Alkali's black Toyota Corolla car to confirm its suspicions. Shoes and clothes belonging to the retired military officer were also found in the retrieved vehicle.

October 3

The Army disclosed that 30 suspects were arrested during a comb of the district and were caught with several weapons from firearms to knives and equipment.

October 24

The Plateau State Police Command declared eight people wanted in connection to Alkali's disappearance. Chief among the suspects was Yakubu Rap, the 52-year-old District Head of Dura.

October 26

The Nigerian Army announced that Maj.-Gen. Alkali had been killed.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major-General Benson Akinroluyo, disclosed that Alkali had been travelling through Dura-Du District on the same day residents were staging a protest over the killing of 11 people in Lafande Community by unknown gunmen.

He said the crowd, made up of angry youths, assaulted and killed Alkali despite identifying himself as a retired officer of the Army who was merely passing through.

Akinroluyo said Alkali's belongings such as clothings, cash, phones and laptop were shared by those who killed him, and his corpse buried in a shallow grave, while his car was also disposed into the pond.

He said the discovery of Alkali's car from the pond had triggered the perpetrators of the crime to hold a meeting and set up a team to move his body from the shallow grave to avoid trouble for the community.

The Army called on the members of the public to assist in apprehending the wanted suspects and finding Alkali's corpse.

October 31

Body parts of the retired senior officer were discovered in an abandoned well in Guchwet village of Shen district in Jos South LGA.

The Army disclosed that one of the suspects who participated in Alkali's murder led the Army to the location of the body.

The exhumed body was allegedly dumped on the night of September 29 following the recovery of his car from the pond.

November 3