RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Security has been beefed up in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital as President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday begin a two-day working visit to the state

Buhari in Ebonyi (TheNewsGuru)
Buhari in Ebonyi (TheNewsGuru)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also observed that streets in the capital city wore new looks with different security personnel seen at strategic locations.

Recommended articles

NAN observed that among the security personnel on guard are soldiers, policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN in Abakaliki said they look forward to the presidential visit to the state.

Mr Eugene Nwangele, described the visit as relevant, especially when stakeholders in the Southeast zone are expected to present issues that bothers the zone and country at large to Buhari.

Nwangele said the visit would also give the people of the state in particular and south east in general a sense recognition and belonging.

Mr Chijioke Ama commended the landmark projects and transformational policies in that have taken place in the state in the last few years.

“Yes, Ebonyi is fast developing, I thank the President for visiting us,” Ama said.

Mrs Juliet Egbo, a petty trader said that she had started experiencing high patronage in her business as more residents come out to welcome Buhari.

“There is need to stabilise the economy of the country to reduce the hardship being experienced by citizens,” she said.

NAN reports that various groups, youths, women are in their colorful attires in different streets ready to welcome the president to the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police take over PDP office

Police take over PDP office

Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi

Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi

Ogun governor’s ex-aide pleads guilty to $350,000 fraud in US

Ogun governor’s ex-aide pleads guilty to $350,000 fraud in US

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

PDP Primaries: Obaseki urges leaders, aspirants to be united

PDP Primaries: Obaseki urges leaders, aspirants to be united

Why Lai Mohammed's remarks on insecurity fail to do justice ahead of global cultural conference in Lagos [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Why Lai Mohammed's remarks on insecurity fail to do justice ahead of global cultural conference in Lagos [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Nigerian govt completes 6,000 housing units – Minister

Nigerian govt completes 6,000 housing units – Minister

Wike extols Yahaya Bello’s youth inclusion in governance

Wike extols Yahaya Bello’s youth inclusion in governance

APC extends sale of nomination form to May 10

APC extends sale of nomination form to May 10

Trending

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud.

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)