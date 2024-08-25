ADVERTISEMENT
Thunderstorms, rains to hit Nigeria for 3 days with flooding in major cities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Saturday, forecast thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe States in the northern region during Sunday’s morning hours.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“In the North Central region, thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are expected over the entire region. Cloudy skies are expected over southern cities during the morning hours, with intermittent rain expected over most parts of the region later in the day.”

On Monday, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, and Jigawa States, with thunderstorms expected over the northern region later in the day.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms with rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara States.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Niger States later in the day, with cloudy skies over southern states.

NiMet anticipated intermittent rain over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“For Tuesday, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kaduna States in the northern region.

“Later in the day, cloudy skies are anticipated over the entire region.

“In the North Central region, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Niger and Kwara States during the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, and Benue States. Intermittent rain is expected over the southern region throughout the day.”

The agency urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas due to the high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities caused by heavy downpours, while strong winds may precede rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

It further urged the public to adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities and stay informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website (www.nimet.gov.ng).

The agency advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

