Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected on Sunday — NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted monsoonal rains, expected to keep the country under wet conditions throughout the forecast period for Sunday.

NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday.

It predicted a mixture of rains and thunderstorms over the northern states.

The agency added that light rains would be expected in the morning hours over Borno, Yobe, Jigawa with thunderstorms in Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbi axis.

According to NiMet, the evening period may experience thunderstorms with moderate and heavy ( monsoon) rains in Borno, Kano, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe as likely hots pots.

It said that day and night temperature in the northern region would be in the ranges of 27-32 degree Celsius and 20-24 degree Celsius respectively.

The agency also envisages rains in the central states throughout the day with light rains in the morning hours.

“The rains will increase in intensity from moderate to heavy rains between round 1200 and midnight.

“Areas around Jalingo, Yola and Mambila Plateau may experience some morning thunderstorms.

“Day and night temperature in the region is expected to be in the range of 25-31 degree Celsius and 17-23 degree Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted.

The agency added that light rains is expected in the morning hours over Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, Enugu and other southern cities with drizzle in a few places.

It said that the rains would graduate to heavy rains over most parts of the southern states in the evening hours, adding that the heavy rains expected to be all-day affair might still be light over Lagos.

NiMet predicted that day and night temperature in the southern region will be in the range of 28-30 degree Celsius and 21-24 degree Celsius respectively.