Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected on Sunday — NiMet

Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected on Sunday — NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted  monsoonal rains, expected to keep the country under wet conditions throughout the forecast period for Sunday.

NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday.

It  predicted a  mixture  of  rains  and  thunderstorms  over the northern states.

The agency added that light  rains would be expected in the  morning hours over  Borno,  Yobe,  Jigawa with thunderstorms in Sokoto,  Kano,  Katsina,  Zamfara  and  Kebbi axis.

According to NiMet, the  evening  period  may  experience  thunderstorms with moderate and heavy ( monsoon) rains in Borno, Kano, Gombe,  Jigawa  and Yobe as likely  hots pots.

It said that day and night temperature in the northern region would be in the ranges  of  27-32 degree Celsius and 20-24 degree Celsius respectively.

The agency also envisages rains in the central states throughout the  day with light rains in the morning hours.

“The  rains will increase in intensity from moderate to heavy  rains between round 1200 and  midnight.

“Areas around Jalingo, Yola  and Mambila Plateau may experience  some  morning thunderstorms.

“Day and night temperature in the region is expected  to be in the  range of 25-31 degree Celsius  and 17-23 degree Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted.

The agency added that light  rains is expected in  the  morning hours over Lagos,  Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket,  Enugu  and  other  southern cities with drizzle in  a few  places.

It said that the  rains would  graduate  to  heavy  rains  over  most  parts of the southern states in  the evening hours, adding that the heavy rains expected to be all-day affair might still be light over  Lagos.

NiMet predicted that day and night  temperature in the southern region will be in the range of 28-30 degree Celsius and 21-24 degree Celsius respectively. 

