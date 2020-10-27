A band of thugs have broken into the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kubwa, Abuja.

The incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Eyewitnesses say the thugs were armed with knives and other sharp objects.

The hoodlums blocked the roads leading to the camp and ordered motorists to turn back.

Punch reports that the thieves were thereafter seen emerging from the premises of the NYSC with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items.

Residents of the neighbourhood also took advantage of the chaos to participate in the looting.

The hoodlums gained access to the premises by scaling the fence, a move that caught the soldiers guarding the facility napping.

Looters have been breaking into warehouses and homes across Nigeria for the second week running, while carting away foodstuff and sundry items.

Homes of notable politicians and legislators have also been looted and burnt since #EndSARS protests demanding fundamental police reforms, turned fatal and violent penultimate week.

Arsonists have also been burning government property and privately run businesses.