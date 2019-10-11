The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that a three-storey building on Lekki Expressway collapsed at about 7.14 p.m. on Thursday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the collapsed building is situated at Sharks Squad, LASEMA, enroute Kingdom Hall street, Abijo, along Lekki-Epe expressway.

He said that the collapsed three-storey building was under construction, while three people had been rescued.

A three storey building situated at Sharks Squad, LASEMA enroute Kingdom Hall street, Abijo, along Lekki-Epe expressway before collapsing

“The three people sustained various degrees of injuries and they have been treated and discharged,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that no death was recorded while officials are still working and monitoring the situation at the site.

He, however, said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), as well as the Ministry of Solid Material Testing Agency And Physical Planning, had been informed for further investigation.