Threats of terrorist attacks: Kaduna urges residents to be vigilant

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government has advised residents to be vigilant over the fear of possible terrorist attacks, using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Terrorists (GuardianNG)
Terrorists (GuardianNG)

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, gave the advice in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

The fear was heightened by Sunday night’s detonation of a suspected IED in Kabala West area of Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State government wishes to issue a crucial advisory to citizens across the state for alertness to the threat of explosive devices planted in public places by terrorists.

“This follows sustained assessments by security agencies and the possibility of terrorists looking to harm residents.

“Such public facilities include schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship,” Aruwan added.

He further stated that security agencies were working hard to avert such a sinister plan in any part of the state.

“Citizens are urged to be alert to this threat and remain watchful for suspicious packages seemingly abandoned in strategic places or persons loitering in their neighbourhood.

“Increased general awareness is strongly advised and frequent thorough checks of premises are recommended.

“Any suspicious person or object observed in your neighbourhood must be immediately reported to the nearest security formation,” the commissioner stated.

He charged quarry operators to enhance security at their sites and ensure that explosive materials are not readily accessible to be carted away for criminal purposes.

“Sites will be inspected regularly for compliance,” Aruwan said.

He gave the assurance that security agencies would sustain close monitoring of the situation.

The statement advised the people to make use of the following lines to seek help, when necessary: Security Operations Room via 09034000060 and 08170189999.

