‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

Ima Elijah

About eight people were killed in the Kaduna-bound train attack while many others were injured and several unaccounted for.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a meeting with a delegation of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF)

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has stated that the incessant violent attacks being witnessed in the country constitute a challenge to the capacity of the nation’s leadership.

Reacting to the incident, the forum, in a statement by Kayode Fayemi, its chairman, said the attack was one too many and must be stopped.

The forum condoled with families of victims while assuring Nigerians that the country will surmount the problem and that the “ugly phase will pass

The NGF tasked the Federal Government to do all within its capacity to ensure that the citizens are well protected and could travel without fear of violent attacks.

The NGF will want to call on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on our rail tracks, roads, ports and borders.

We need not remind those concerned that these constitute a major backbone to our national assets.

In general, we need to give comfort to all our citizens, residents and investors that the security of lives and property can be taken for granted. And that there is a Government that is clearly in charge of what needs to be done.

The NGF commended the nation’s security agencies for their efforts, asking that they should improve on intelligence gathering.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

