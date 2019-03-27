Miss Adegor’s video went viral, Nigerians contributed to her education and Delta State government officials made a song and dance out of visiting her home with wads of cash.

Days later, news made the rounds that the Delta State government had commenced renovation of Adegor’s dilapidated and filthy Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1, in Sapele.

The school renovation that never was

However, a recent visit by Punch to the school shows that the renovation story was a hoax.

“As you can see, the state of the school is still appalling as against the video trending that the school is being renovated by the state government. As you can see, no renovation is going on in this school”, Douglas Mojaye who resides near Adegor’s primary school, told Punch.

Another resident who shares a fence with the school, Mrs. Rebecca Atavworho, told Punch that the pupils are suffering, the roof of the school has long given way, pupils have no desks to sit on and the school environment is far from conducive for learning.

“There is no sign of renovating here”, lamented Atavworho.

Sorry state of children in Nigeria

Most of Nigeria’s government run primary, secondary and tertiary schools are a sight for sore eyes, with officials reportedly feeding fat on budgets earmarked for the renovation of decrepit schools and decent remuneration for teachers.

According to a Demographic Health Survey (DHS) conducted by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Nigerian government, the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria rose from 10.5 million in 2010 to 13.2 million in 2015; with the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast region further ratcheting up the numbers.

The Delta State Commissioner for Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, could not immediately be reached for comments for this story.