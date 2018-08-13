Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

New study confirms that Nigerians don’t trust their politicians at all

Banana Republic This international study confirms that Nigerians don’t trust their politicians at all

A new study conducted by the World Economic Forum ranks Nigeria as one of the countries whose citizens do not trust their politicians at all.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New study confirms that Nigerians don’t trust their politicians at all play A cross section of Nigerian politicians during prayers (247 Ureports)

A new study conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and shared by Spectator Index, confirms what everyone already knows—Nigerians don’t trust their politicians at all.

Of the 137 countries polled during the research, Nigeria is ranked 130 as one of the countries that distrusts its political class the most.

The countries that trust their politicians the most occupy the top places on the log while those who distrust their politicians the most can be found on the lowest rung of the table.

Only Zimbabwe (131), Venezuela (133), Paraguay (134) and Brazil (137) are ranked worse than Nigeria in the “trust in politicians” index.

play Trust in Politicians table, 2018 (Spectator Index)

 

The countries who trust their politicians the most are Singapore (1), UAE (2), New Zealand (3), Qatar (4), Finland (5) and Norway (6).

Interestingly, the United States and the United Kingdom—often held as the purveyors of modern day democracy across the world—come in on the index at 16 and 17 places respectively.

In Africa, Rwanda (10), Egypt (67) and South Africa (114) are ranked higher than Nigeria.

Why trust between politicians and the people matters

According to WEF, “the factors influencing whether we trust our governments or not include the state of the economy, political upheaval, and headline-grabbing events like major corruption cases”.

The WEF explains why trust between the people and government is important below:

“Trusting our government is in our own interest because it supports economic growth. The more people trust their government the more they are likely to invest and spend, which boosts the economy.

“Official policies and initiatives are also more likely to work. For instance, people are more likely to pay their taxes and comply with regulations if they trust their government. This is particularly true when people are asked to make sacrifices – such as austerity measures – for the common good.

2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle burnt her for pooing play Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world (Gistmania)

 

“Governments must do more to win back their citizens’ trust, says the OECD. They need to start putting more money into public services, and become better at meeting the needs of the entire population, including in healthcare, employment and education. They also need to make sure that all their citizens can access government services”.

Nigeria ranks poorly everywhere

Nigeria’s latest democratic experiment commenced in 1999. However, Africa’s biggest and resource rich economy is often cited as one of the most corrupt countries in the world by international agencies like Transparency International (TI), no thanks to a political class that is as corrupt as they come and systemic graft everywhere you turn.  

6 people become extremely poor every minute in Nigeria play A typical ghetto in Nigeria (DailyPost)

 

In February 2018, TI ranked Nigeria the 148th  most corrupt nation in the world (out of 180 countries surveyed) in its Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

In June, the World Poverty Clock named Nigeria the poverty capital of the world, with an estimated 86 million people said to be living in extreme poverty in Africa's most populous nation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet
3 Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly...bullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo Current political happenings in Nigeria battle between good and evil - Acting President
Defection Season Timi Frank dumps APC
Aisha Buhari President's wife advocates collective fight against cancer in Africa
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor explains why he left APC
In Oyo 5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara ranks 2nd in States’ Progress Report
Timi Frank Ex APC spokesman says 5 Govs, 30 Senators, 135 Reps set to dump ruling party
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor officially dumps APC for PDP
2019 General Elections House of Reps aspirant tasks youths on nation building
Pulse Opinion APC spent millions to welcome Akpabio, and the scary thing is that it’s nothing new

Local

I'm a slow reader, Buhari says as he promises to sign CFTA
Anti-corruption War Court adjourns suit challenging Buhari's 'controversial' Executive Order 6
Police dismiss officer who killed NYSC member in Abuja
Ibrahim Idris IGP donates jersey to Crime Busters FC
Budget for 2019 election may be passed by NASS next week- INEC Chairman
2019 Election INEC introduces new measure to check vote buying
Boko Haram Calm returns to Maiduguri Airpot as Army says protesting troops unscrupulous