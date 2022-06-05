This is satanic - CAN reacts to Owo killings, demands action

It called on security agencies to quickly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“We call on the state governors to meet with the President to find lasting solution to these killings,” it added.

CAN also called for an overhaul of the country’s security architecture and stoppage of the deradicalisation programme for ex-insurgents.

“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has condemned the unprovoked attack and killing of several innocent worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo and called on the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly criminality.

“This is sad, wrong, condemnable, outrageous, unacceptable and satanic.

“There is no explanation for this unprovoked attack and assault on a place of worship,” it said.

CAN urged President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the deradicalisation programme for ex-insurgents, alleging that the programme only recycles the terrorists to commit more harm.

The association urged that focus should not be only shifted to politics of 2023 elections but also securing the lives of the people.

“We are praying for the government and the security agencies to get it right before it will be too late,” the association added.