ADVERTISEMENT
This is not the Nigeria of my dream - 97-year-old Yoruba leader Pa Fasoranti

Nurudeen Shotayo

The nonagenarian urged the incoming government of Tinubu to prioritise among others job creation and restructuring of the country.

Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti (Punch)
Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti (Punch)

Pa Fasoranti, as commonly called, made this known while speaking at his 97th birthday ceremony held at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The nonagenarian lamented that current Nigeria doesn't reflect his dream and that of many younger Nigerians.

He said, ”I feel fulfilled, I have seen it all, I’ve seen the worst and I have seen the best. I lost my wife, I lost my daughter, she was shot dead but generally, I have to thank God for everything.

“This is not the Nigeria of my dream. No! Things are getting worst, we only hope those we are leaving behind will try and do their best because what we are seeing now is not good for the country at all.”

Pa Reuben Fasoranti praying for Ahmed Tinubu's presidency to happen (Legit)
Pa Reuben Fasoranti praying for Ahmed Tinubu's presidency to happen (Legit) Pulse Nigeria

It'd be recalled that Pa Fasonranti endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's bid for presidency and he also spoke on his expectation from the next government.

The Yoruba elder said, “My expectations from the incoming government are many but I want the government to give priority to unemployment, people are not gainfully employed and things getting worst every day.

“I hope the government will try and look into it and also the security of the land. The government should also look into the restructuring of the country and I hope the new President will do it.

Nurudeen Shotayo

