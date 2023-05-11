This is not the Nigeria of my dream - 97-year-old Yoruba leader Pa Fasoranti

Pa Fasoranti, as commonly called, made this known while speaking at his 97th birthday ceremony held at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The nonagenarian lamented that current Nigeria doesn't reflect his dream and that of many younger Nigerians.

He said, ”I feel fulfilled, I have seen it all, I’ve seen the worst and I have seen the best. I lost my wife, I lost my daughter, she was shot dead but generally, I have to thank God for everything.

“This is not the Nigeria of my dream. No! Things are getting worst, we only hope those we are leaving behind will try and do their best because what we are seeing now is not good for the country at all.”

It'd be recalled that Pa Fasonranti endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's bid for presidency and he also spoke on his expectation from the next government.

The Yoruba elder said, “My expectations from the incoming government are many but I want the government to give priority to unemployment, people are not gainfully employed and things getting worst every day.