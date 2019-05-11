President Muhammadu Buhari as explained how he intends to tackle one unemployment, one of the major issues bedeviling Nigeria.

The President while speaking at the 13th convocation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state on Friday, May 10, 2019, said that he would tackle the challenge of unemployment through education coupled with a “matrix of initiatives.”

Represented by Anthony Anwuka, the Minister of State for Education, Buhari said the federal government will seek adequate funding for the education sector saying it is important for the country’s socioeconomic development.

“Let me at this point restate the conviction of the federal government that education is the bedrock of the socioeconomic development of society. Consequently, within the limits of available resources this government will continue to give a primary of place to education,” he said.

“The federal government will remain undaunted in tackling the challenge of youth unemployment and underemployment through a matrix of initiatives.”

The president listed such initiatives to include N-Power, the Bank of Industry Youth Entrepreneurship Support (YES) programme and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bank of Agriculture (BoA) support schemes.

“As part of its continuing efforts to stave off the menace of youth employment, government has put in place a number of initiatives to boost the employability of graduands of our tertiary institutions, either as employees or in self-employment,” he said.

“These initiatives include, but not limited to, the Energising Education Programme, through the Rural Electricity Agency, the intent of which is, inter alia, to provide captive power plants for selected tertiary institutions, thus providing them with much needed uninterrupted power supply; and the Skill G project by TETFund which provides computers, laboratory equipment and other learning resources to tertiary institutions.”

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka is an institution established by the Federal Government in 1991.