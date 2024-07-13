This is a huge loss - Tinubu reacts to school building collapse in Plateau

Recommended articles
His spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Friday, said the President described the incident as "a huge loss to the nation," as well as a devastating development – too excruciating to imagine.
“The President condoles with the bereaved families, families of all the victims, and the people and Government of Plateau State.
“President Tinubu commends emergency responders, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), security agencies, and all citizens involved in the search, rescue, and resuscitation efforts.
“The President assures the people of Plateau State of his fervent support at this difficult time,” said the statement.