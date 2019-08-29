Nigeria’s energy management giant, Schneider Electric in partnership with Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) and the National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN) will begin the second round of training for Nigerian electricians across the country come September 3, 2019.

Already, Schneider Electric has trained 1,000 beneficiaries in the last five years and has asked those without a background in electrical engineering to also enroll for the up-skill programme.

The Managing Director, Schneider Electric, Anglophone, West Africa, Mr Christopher Begat, said the programme is another milestone in the nation’s energy industry.

“We plan to extend it to Abuja and Port Harcourt, and train over 300 electricians per year.

“We are set to give a significant boost to a sector with limited local, human and institutional capacities.

“The training is open to all prospective electricians, beginners and installers, to either learn the profession or consolidate on previous knowledge in key electrical installation subjects,” he said.

Finding jobs for the graduands

Mr Isaac Adeleke, Training Project Coordinator, Schneider Electric, said participants can either register for the full course or select specific modules of interest.

He also announced a follow-up programme for the trainees to assist them to get jobs upon completion of their training.

“Yes, we do a follow-up. In fact, one of the graduands of our pragramme recently got a job. The training is 70 per cent practical and 30 per cent theory, not just for classroom knowledge.

“They (trainees) will be exposed to the right way to do things.

"The plan is to have implementation in three cities: Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt; with Lagos being the pilot city and from there we move to other cities,’’ he said.

About 44 people were trained at NAPTIN Ijora Training Centre, Lagos in the first session of the training which started in May and ended in August 2019.

The training covers solar power, cable routing, wire installation, energy management systems, metering system and much more.

The Marketing Communication Manager, Schneider Electric, Viviane Mike-Eze, told newsmen in Lagos that the initiative was hinged on the desire to empower Nigerian youths and electricians with professional, and practicable skill set.

She said the training would help to ensure safety in homes and check fires in companies and homes.

“Incidences of fire outbreaks from faulty electrical installations in Nigeria need to be curbed. It is also our responsibility as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to make sure that we give them the best in competency.

“So, whenever they install electrical fittings, they do it the right way,” Mike-Eze said.

“Another benefit is employability. We do not only train people in technical skills, we also train them to become employable and better entrepreneurs that will create jobs.”