Third Republic lawmakers beg Tinubu to pay their outstanding allowances

News Agency Of Nigeria



President Bola Tinubu.


The former lawmakers from the South-West states of Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Lagos, made the plea during their meeting in Osogbo on Sunday.

John Fasogbon, the spokesperson for the lawmakers, while speaking with newsmen, said that the president, who was elected senator on the platform of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) between 1992 and 1993, was part of their set.

Fasogbon, who represented Ife Federal Central Constituency, appealed to the president to use his good office to ensure the payment of salaries and allowances owed to them.

We want to appeal to our amiable President, who is a listening and caring leader on the payment of our entitlements for the period of 1992-1993 when we were at the Federal House of Representatives.

”Mr President was also at the Senate then, serving our dear country meritoriously.

“Some of us have died as a result of lost hope, while many are in abject poverty.

”We appeal to the president as our father and leader to come to our rescue before it is too late.

“We served the country meritoriously in our time and we should not be denied our entitlements,” he said.

Fasogbon also appealed to the president to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who honoured Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe, and do the same for the former lawmakers.

Fasogbon, however, commended the president on his achievements in all sectors in one year of his administration, noting that the various policies of the government would start yielding positive results soon.



