Third Mainland Bridge will be shut from August 23 – August 26

In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge will be shut from August 23 – August 26

This was made known to newsmen by the Lagos state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya.

Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic for a few days

Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic for a few days

(Punch)

The Lagos state government has announced the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut from August 23 – August 26, 2018, to allow for some tests to be carried out.

This was made known to newsmen by the Lagos state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya.

According to Premium Times, the commissioner said the decision to close the bridge was taken following consultations with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

The state government also appealed to motorists and residents to adhere with the directive and be patient during the closure.

Akinsanya also said “The Third Mainland Bridge which was opened about 30 years ago by the then military government has had haphazard maintenance and repairs in the past which the present Federal Government is committed to correct by carrying out proper and continuous maintenance and repairs on it.”

ALSO READ: Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles on Third Mainland Bridge

According to the commissioner, the government has also made arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic on all alternative routes.

The investigative maintenance test was earlier scheduled to start on July 27, 2018 and end on July 30, 2018.

