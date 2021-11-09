Third Mainland Bridge is safe - Official

Popoola, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, urged Nigerians to disregard rumours that the bridge was shaking, as speculated on social media.

He said a video being used to spread fear on social media is the same one being recycled every year for the past five years to cause panic, adding that, the portion in the video had long been fixed.

He appealed to people who specialise in causing panic to turn a new leaf and stop causing confusion in the state.

Popoola recalled that the Federal Government recently completed the replacement of 12 expansion joints on top of the bridge earlier in February 2021 and rehabilitation works underneath the bridge was ongoing.

He said the massive repairs carried out on top of the bridge earlier in the year represented only 10 per cent of the contract, while underwater repairs account for 90 per cent of the project.

Popoola said the Third Mainland Bridge is very important to the Federal Government hence, the extra attention accorded the bridge which links the commercial hub on the Island in the state.

"I have gone on Third Mainland Bridge today and have gone round the bridge and there is nothing like that bad portion being circulated.

"I want to put the record straight, this is not the first time such rumours would be going round, it started about five years ago that somebody would just wake up and post this same video on social media and then people begin passing it and then cause panic to road users.

"I want to assure all residents of Lagos and road users that there is no problem with Third Mainland Bridge, it is safe and still comfortable," he said.

The controller said the bridge is important to the nation 'so Federal Government cannot afford to allow anything happen to it'.

He said that underwater repairs which include replacement of piers, shafts, and pile caps was about 20 per cent completed and the work does not affect the movement of vehicles on top of the bridge.

The controller said the bridge was constantly receiving routine attention in addition to other bridges under various levels of rehabilitation in the state.

NAN reports that the 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

The bridge starts from Oworonshoki, which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.