Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from Leah Sharibu's home

Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from abducted Dapchi girl's family home

The robbers stole from the family's home after gaining access through a window.

The family home of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl being held by terrorist group, Boko Haram, was burgled by robbers who stole the family's generator and foodstuff.

According to a report by The Punch, the President of the Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA), Luke Shehu, disclosed that he spoke to Leah's mother, Rebecca, who said the theft happened on Monday, September 10, 2018.

Rebecca said that the thieves, who were unarmed, gained access into the family's home through a makeshift fence, entered through a window and stole their generator and also carted away foodstuffs inside the house.

"The thieves climbed the fence, entered through the window, stole their foodstuffs and a generator. They were not robbers but thieves and the family members were not in the house when the thieves visited," he said.

Leah Sharibu's mother begs Buhari to save her from Boko Haram play Leah Sharibu's mother, Rebecca Sharibu (VOA)

 

How Leah Sharibu was abducted

When terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21.

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush, Leah Sharibu was kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

In an audio message published on August 27, 2018, Leah appealed to President Buhari to secure her freedom, six months after she was abducted.

She said, "I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

"I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you."

Leah's parents confirm audio is authentic

Even though President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that the government was working on verifying the audio message, Leah's parents have confirmed it's indeed her voice in the clip.

"I can confirm to you that the voice that spoke is that of my daughter, Leah. It is her voice, no doubt. I am happy that I can hear my daughter speak. This has given me hope that she is alive. I am also happy to see her recent picture displayed.

"My request is the same with my daughter's. The government should play their part now by intensifying efforts to secure her freedom," her father, Nathan Sharibu, told The Nation.

