They use us, dump us – Army retirees threaten nationwide highway blockade

Ima Elijah

Army retirees demand 45 years' pension arrears.

Soldiers stand in a parade at the military arcade during a ceremony marking the army Remembrance Day in Lagos, Nigeria January 15, 2017 [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]
The retired military personnel, who served between 10 to 15 years, warned of a nationwide highway blockade if their long-overdue entitlements were not promptly settled.

Brandishing placards with poignant messages such as "We were used and dumped by the federal government," "We are dying of hunger," and a plea to "President Tinubu to save our soul," the protesters conveyed their dire situation.

Additionally, they identified themselves as "ten years and above civil war veterans" and stated their significant contributions to the nation.

Corporal Babawande Philip, the national coordinator of the group, addressed the press, revealing distressing details about their plight.

He stated that over 100 members had succumbed to poverty, highlighting the life-threatening consequences of the delayed payments.

Philip stated the dire state of health among the retired personnel, with many facing physical challenges and illnesses exacerbated by the inability to access quality healthcare due to financial constraints.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Philip drew attention to the apparent disparity in treatment, noting that counterparts who fought for the Biafran Army had already received their entitlements during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

He deemed the situation as "unfair" and called for immediate redress to the longstanding issue.

"For the past 44 to 45 years, we have been deprived of our pension rights. In 2015, we did a capture in Abuja wherein every one of us was issued with a genuine pensioners form. We all have those copies with us. Since 2015, we have been waiting for this to really come up," lamented Corporal Babawande Philip.

