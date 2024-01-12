They use us, dump us – Army retirees threaten nationwide highway blockade

The retired military personnel, who served between 10 to 15 years, warned of a nationwide highway blockade if their long-overdue entitlements were not promptly settled.

Brandishing placards with poignant messages such as "We were used and dumped by the federal government," "We are dying of hunger," and a plea to "President Tinubu to save our soul," the protesters conveyed their dire situation.

Additionally, they identified themselves as "ten years and above civil war veterans" and stated their significant contributions to the nation.

Corporal Babawande Philip, the national coordinator of the group, addressed the press, revealing distressing details about their plight.

He stated that over 100 members had succumbed to poverty, highlighting the life-threatening consequences of the delayed payments.

Philip stated the dire state of health among the retired personnel, with many facing physical challenges and illnesses exacerbated by the inability to access quality healthcare due to financial constraints.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Philip drew attention to the apparent disparity in treatment, noting that counterparts who fought for the Biafran Army had already received their entitlements during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

He deemed the situation as "unfair" and called for immediate redress to the longstanding issue.

