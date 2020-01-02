The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reacted to media reports that train conveying passengers from Rigasa in Kaduna state to Abuja was attacked by suspected gunmen.

The Nigerian media space was agog news of the alleged attack by suspected kidnappers on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

But the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, described that the news as false.

He noted that policemen on the train reported that only stones were thrown on the coach which broke the window glass.

Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria [Pulse]

“This news is not correct. What happened according to the Police escorts on the train is that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4," he said.

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure safety of passengers,” Okhiria added.

The report alleged that the train, which left the Rigasa train station in Kaduna, at around 10 a.m. was attacked a few kilometres to Katari, about 70 kilometres to Abuja.

It was alleged that some persons, suspected to be kidnappers, attacked the train with ballistic weapons.