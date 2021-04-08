Osinbajo was speaking during a public presentation of a Book written by Dr Hajo Sani, titled “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the first lady has championed and improved access to healthcare for women especially on maternal health with the aim of reducing maternal mortality in rural communities.

“We understand the roots of her relentless pursuit in these past years of the empowerment of women especially through education, the need for young girls to get primary and secondary education before getting marriage,” he said.

The vice president also commended the first lady for expressing her views on issues, especially issues that affect the advancement of women and girls.

“She is of course the first, first lady to be on Twitter, on Instagram and other social media platforms, getting her views across to the Nigerian people.

“She is probably the first to receive in real time the opinion of Nigerians on her views,” he said.

“She has established an ongoing conversation with the people, the issue that concern them most and the issue that concern us most is the issue of security, putting food on the table.”

Osinbajo also said the first lady championed the fight against drug abuse, violation and victimisation of women and girl child education.

“There is no question that Aisha Buhari is different, her difference has been empowering women and girls.

“It is unlikely that Aisha Buhari will forever be forgotten and even if there was a chance of this happening, this well written attempt of documenting her life and times; her contribution as first lady to national life through the courses she promoted removes that possibility,” he said.

While commending the effort of the author, Osinbajo said, it does not matter how many degrees, chieftaincy titles or honours one has but courage, integrity and selflessness.

“History has shown that it doesn’t matter how many degrees you have, titles or honours follow your name or how high the position you hold.

“The rare privilege of public service can only be justified by courage, integrity and selflessness, to these Aisha Buhari as being yourself, being different.”

He said the book highlights the evolution of the first lady from a silent supporter of the Presidents political adventures to an active mobiliser.

“It also highlights her evolution from a silent supporter of her husband’s political adventures to an active mobiliser and campaigner who played a major role in selling him to the Nigerian electorate.

“The author also seeks to document practical work that first lady does in the past five years.

“Which it begin with the detail and a most sensitive chronicle of her childhood years and her growth as a woman, wife and a mother,” he noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the APC National Leader Bola Tinubu as Chairman; former first lady Patience Jonathan, Gov. of Yobe Mai Mala Buni; Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; and former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura.

Others are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Adewusi.