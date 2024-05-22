ADVERTISEMENT
There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister urged media practitioners to do their job with a deep sense of responsibility and patriotism.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
