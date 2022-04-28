There’s intelligence gathering failure in FCT – Minister

The minister, who spoke at the sixth security meeting with area council chairmen, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the territory, advised that security agencies should not wait until attacks were launched on residents before embarking on missions

A statement by her spokesperson, Austine Elemue, quoted the minister as calling on the traditional rulers and other stakeholders to evolve new methods of tackling insecurity in the nation’s capital.

She said the directive became imperative in view of pockets of reported kidnapping cases and the forthcoming Sallah, stressing that there was the need to re-strategise and strengthen areas of needs.

The statement reads in part: “In view of recent reports from area councils like Gwagwalada, Kwali and Bwari, there is every reason for us to come back, re-strategise and ask what is happening, where we are failing and where we need to strengthen. We need to do an analysis of where our strength lies and where we need to fortify.

“In our expanded FCT security meetings, we have all adequate committees in place, and we have sub-committees that are overseeing the affairs of security and intelligence gathering in the federal capital.

“Despite all these, we are still having reports of people invading communities and our peace, especially in the satellite towns where the terrains are difficult.

“Therefore, the royal fathers who are the custodians of the people should come up with new strategies that will put an end to this menace.”