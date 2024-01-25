Theres a surge in kidnap cases round Nigeria, here're some tips to stay safe
There are several indicators that kidnapping is at an all time high in Nigeria today.
Recommended articles
At the last count, over 25 persons had been taken away in the past two weeks while no fewer than four victims were gunned down by their captors for failing to cough out a ransom.
Also, commuters have raised the alarm of an increasing rate of kidnapping and the activities of ‘one chance’ criminals across the city of Lagos.
DJ BigN in an Instagram story stated that kidnapping is now in Lagos and people should take precautionary measures to be safe.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Nigeria
Here are five general safety tips:
Stay informed:
- Stay updated on the latest news and security alerts in your area. Be aware of any specific risks or trends related to kidnappings. Follow Pulse on social media, turn on notifications for quick updates.
- Follow the guidance provided by local authorities and government agencies.
Maintain a low rofile:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Avoid excessive display of wealth in unaligned environments and on social media, such as expensive jewelry or electronic devices, which may attract unwanted attention.
- Limit the information you share about your personal life and location on social media.
Move in groups and stick to safe routes:
- Whenever possible, travel in groups, especially during nighttime or in unfamiliar areas.
- Stick to well-traveled and well-lit routes. Avoid shortcuts through secluded or poorly lit areas.
Communicate your whereabouts:
- Inform someone you trust about your plans and itinerary. Let them know when you're expected to arrive at your destination.
- Regularly check in with friends or family during your travels.
ADVERTISEMENT
Be prepared and have a plan:
- Familiarise yourself with emergency contact numbers and the location of the nearest embassy or consulate.
- Carry a fully charged mobile phone, and consider having a backup power source.
- Know the local emergency procedures and have a plan in case you need to evacuate or seek shelter.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor
Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position
Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list
Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination
Theres a surge in kidnap cases round Nigeria, here're some tips to stay safe
Salem University gains NUC approval for PhD, postgraduate programmes
Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move
Sanusi supports CBN's decision to relocate departments to Lagos
NBC commends Anambra, Enugu over commitment to settling boundary disputes
Pulse Sports
He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star
AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star
AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast
AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau
AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return
They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners
ADVERTISEMENT