Theres a surge in kidnap cases round Nigeria, here're some tips to stay safe

At the last count, over 25 persons had been taken away in the past two weeks while no fewer than four victims were gunned down by their captors for failing to cough out a ransom.

Also, commuters have raised the alarm of an increasing rate of kidnapping and the activities of ‘one chance’ criminals across the city of Lagos.

DJ BigN in an Instagram story stated that kidnapping is now in Lagos and people should take precautionary measures to be safe.

Here are five general safety tips:

Stay informed:

Stay updated on the latest news and security alerts in your area. Be aware of any specific risks or trends related to kidnappings. Follow Pulse on social media, turn on notifications for quick updates.

Follow the guidance provided by local authorities and government agencies.

Maintain a low rofile:

Avoid excessive display of wealth in unaligned environments and on social media, such as expensive jewelry or electronic devices, which may attract unwanted attention.

Limit the information you share about your personal life and location on social media.

Move in groups and stick to safe routes:

Whenever possible, travel in groups, especially during nighttime or in unfamiliar areas.

Stick to well-traveled and well-lit routes. Avoid shortcuts through secluded or poorly lit areas.

Communicate your whereabouts:

Inform someone you trust about your plans and itinerary. Let them know when you're expected to arrive at your destination.

Regularly check in with friends or family during your travels.

Be prepared and have a plan: