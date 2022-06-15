RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

He claimed there are plans by some persons to ‘wipe away the Igbo race in Nigeria’.

A First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has said that although President Muhammadu Buhari is a good man, “there are so many terrible people around him”.

According to Amechi, the enemies are ‘misleading the president’ regarding detained Nnamdi Kanu’s situation.

The elder statesman also claimed there are plans by some persons to ‘wipe away the Igbo race in Nigeria’.

“President Muhammadu Buhari by my association with him is a good man and prepared to respect me. But there are so many terrible people around him, who mislead him on this matter and other matters of national interest and they are not helping in the tomorrow of this country. Their plan is to wipe away the Igbo but it is not possible,” Amechi, who clocks 94 on Thursday, June 16, 2022, told the press.

He further asked the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu to him as his 94th birthday gift.

For Amechi, the release of Kanu will reduce crimes perpetrated in the name of IPOB in the southeast.

“There is only one key to the solution to killings in Igbo land now, and that is the release of Nnamdi Kanu. If that young man is released, you will see all these criminals who spring up claiming to be agitating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu while their real intention is to rob innocent and unsuspecting people, will go into hiding because they will have nothing as a reason to come out,” Amechi told the press.

Like Amechi, several Igbo leaders have pleaded with President Buhari to release Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). But the Nigerian leader has said he won’t interfere in court matters.

Kanu heads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group he founded around 2012 that is pressing for the secession of the Igbo ethnic group’s homeland, which covers part of southeast Nigeria. The Nigerian authorities view IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

Kanu has filed charges alleging that he was illegally taken from Kenya in June 2021 and asking that he be repatriated to the United Kingdom (UK), his country of residence.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

