ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

There will be job losses if Tinubu approves ₦62k as minimum wage, Soludo warns

Nurudeen Shotayo

Soludo said the Federal Government's proposal of ₦62,000 as the new minimum wage will crumble small-scale businesses and further deteriorate the economic situation.

Soludo praises for Tinubu for giving South-East 'juicy portfolios'.
Soludo praises for Tinubu for giving South-East 'juicy portfolios'.

Recommended articles

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, gave the warning while speaking at The Platform Nigeria, a programme by Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation, to mark this year's Democracy Day on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

He stressed that not all state governments and the Organised Private sector can afford to pay the ₦62,000 being proposed by the Federal Government much less the ₦250,000 demanded by Organised Labour.

He said he pities Tinubu if he approves unsustainable minimum wage for workers in the country, warning that such a decision might lead to job losses and worsen the economic situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that Soludo and his 35 colleagues in the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) have previously declared that both the Federal Government offer and labour demands on minimum wage are unsustainable.

Despite that, the President assured organised labour during his Democracy Day address that an executive bill on the new minimum wage for workers would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

However, Soludo warned that the move could have unintended consequences, considering the private sector employs a huge percentage of the total workforce in the country and not all of them can pay what the Federal Government has proposed.

“The minimum wage thing, everybody is right. The worker is right to say, ‘What am I getting?’ Nobody is asking what does a worker do? We are not asking that question yet. All we are saying is: ‘How much does he need?’ He (the worker) is right, and for me, even if we pay N1 million, it’s not enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But on the other hand, you have to come back to reality; talking about these MSMEs, the schools, churches, so on and so forth. You will have to pay your own driver. We are all in it. Whatever they agree, we will muddle through but may be after one year, we will need to meet to discuss the consequences.

“I pity the President because it will all be on his head if the consequences come down, whatever it is, if whatever is negotiated is unsustainable or payable or whatever. Months to come, who will bear the responsibility? Not me,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Accept minimum wage offer that won't lead to job losses, FG persuades labour

Accept minimum wage offer that won't lead to job losses, FG persuades labour

₦250k minimum wage or no deal - Labour responds to Tinubu's Democracy Day speech

₦250k minimum wage or no deal - Labour responds to Tinubu's Democracy Day speech

Social media in shock as lady says she was naive, might not have married husband

Social media in shock as lady says she was naive, might not have married husband

There will be job losses if Tinubu approves ₦62k as minimum wage, Soludo warns

There will be job losses if Tinubu approves ₦62k as minimum wage, Soludo warns

Jonathan exposes why some governors are encouraging criminals

Jonathan exposes why some governors are encouraging criminals

It could have happened to anyone - Obi sympathises with Tinubu over nasty fall

It could have happened to anyone - Obi sympathises with Tinubu over nasty fall

FG makes fresh appeal to organised labour on minimum wage

FG makes fresh appeal to organised labour on minimum wage

5 reasons some Nigerians believe Obasanjo is anti-June 12

5 reasons some Nigerians believe Obasanjo is anti-June 12

Speaker Dewan rates Nigeria's democracy performance at 7% since 1999

Speaker Dewan rates Nigeria's democracy performance at 7% since 1999

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

No plans to revoke licences of more banks – CBN

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace