Yuletide: “There are no blood-sucking demons on the road,” – FRSC

Mr Samuel Obayemi, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RF9 Enugu, gave the caution in Owerri on Thursday, during the flag-off of this year’s “ember month” campaign.

Yuletide: "There are no blood-sucking demons on the road," – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has cautioned against the belief by some people, including commuters, of the existence of blood-sucking demons that kill travellers on the road during the yuletide.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Safe Driving, Safe Arrival,’ the zonal commanding officer describe such belief as erroneous, and said human factors were responsible for most of the road crashes in the country.

“There are no blood-sucking demons on the road to kill you; stop believing that someone from your village wants to send accident to you through the air.

“If you drive safely, you must arrive safely.

“That is why we are sensitising the public, especially for this year’s yuletide, which is fast approaching,” he said.

Obayemi gave the number of road crashes in the zone for September and October as 26 and 34 respectively.

He said 51 persons were injured in road crashes in September while 108 were injured in October.

“In addition, 44 lives were lost in September, while October claimed 206 lives,” he said.

According to the road safety boss, the campaign is targeted at reducing road crashes by 15 per cent and fatality by 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, has said that the commission will be strict in its conduct of the ‘Vision Acuity Tests’ to ensure drivers did not drive with defective eyesight.

Oyeyemi, who was represented by an official of the FRSC, Nwamaka Efobi, said the commission had initiated an enforcement taskforce, ‘Operation Cobra,’ to curb major traffic offences.

Such traffic violations, he said, included drunk-driving, use of phone while driving and route violation.

The Imo Sector Commander of the commission, Mr Joseph Aremu, however, said the command had intensified operation to ensure free traffic flow in Imo.

While assuring that the command would continue to carry out sensitisation programmes, he urged road users to ensure that speed limit devices were installed in their vehicles. 

