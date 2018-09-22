Pulse.ng logo
Boko Haram: Theatre Commander charges troops to redouble effort

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, in a statement on Friday quoted the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen Abba Dikko, while addressing troops of Sector 3 of the operation at Mongunu.

Maj.-Gen. Abbah Dikko, Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole play Theatre Commander charges troops to redouble effort (NAN)

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko has asked troops of the operation to redouble their efforts in the ongoing counter insurgency operations.

Dikko described the success recorded against the terrorists by the troops of the sector at Damasak, the headquarters of 145 Battalion as great.

The troops inflicted heavy casualties on the insurgents when the terrorists attacked their location in the town on Sept. 11.

The Theatre commander, therefore, charged the troops to be more committed and proactive within the theater while conducting operations.

He promised that in-theater training would be organized for troops that would be deployed to the Sector to support the ongoing operations.

He disclosed that troops of the Rapid Development Force (RDF) will soon arrive Kinnasara Cantonment Mongono, for deployment.

In his remarks, the Acting Commander Sector 3, Brig.-Gen.Uwem Bassey thanked the theatre commander for the visit.

He assured him that the successes recorded in Damasak would continue to ginger the troops of the sector to achieve more.

Bassey promised that they wouldl continue to maintain high fighting spirit and be professional.

