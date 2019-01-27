Akinroluyo gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Akinroluyo stressed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to protect lives and property as well as ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

The military has been doing a lot to keep the country as one; to ensure that our territorial integrity is not violated.

Regarding the issue of insurgency, we are doing our best to see that they do not violate any of our territory, we have been chasing them to ensure that they do not occupy any part of the territory.

A lot of clearance operation is going on and we are still doing our best until we push them to where they came from.

The issue of security is a collective responsibility; the government, people, military and security agencies must work together.

Members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and the good people of Borno are helpful to us, insurgency is not written on the face of individuals, they are the ones who help to identify Boko Haram suspects, and also inform us on the movement and locations of the insurgents, he said.

Akinroluyo said that the military was for the people and poised to protect the country in accordance with its constitutional mandate.

He therefore stressed the need for mutual relationship among the military, security agencies and the communities to ensure successful implementation of the counter insurgency campaign.

This is Nigerian Army; it is not an army of occupation, it belongs to the people and we are part of them.

It is our constitutional duty to keep Nigeria safe and protect the citizen.

A civil military relations department was established to encourage mutual understanding and relation between the military and communities.

Under this, the army had executed viable community development projects to enhance relations with the members of the public.

The military authorities also set up Radio LAFIYA DOLE, distributes leaflets to educate and create awareness on its operations in the North East, he added.

Akinroluyo listed some of the projects to include rehabilitation and reconstruction of classrooms, schools, clinics, roads, bridges, water and sanitation projects in communities liberated from Boko Haram control.

Other projects include the distribution of fertiliser and tractors to resettled farming communities in Marte, Abadam and Guzamala Local Government Areas.

The commander called on the people to support the military and provide useful information on suspicious movements and activities in their communities.