The 2019 Edition of the BMW Autofest held on Sunday 18th August, 2019 at Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Lovers of BMW and luxury cars in general were there to add colour to the occasion. The event showcased BMW super car and power bike models of different kinds. As usual, Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, was on hand to capture the colourful event as a sponsor.

The fun TECNO mascot, Tboy and its stunning cheerleaders, were also on ground to give guests at the event a chance to experience a variety of smartphones from the brand.

There was visible excitement in the air as stunt men displayed their skills in a parade of classic and more recent BMW car and bike models.

Some say it is the biggest Autofest in Africa. Others say it is best. Whatever you choose to call it, this year's edition was very well-befitting of the class and sophistication that TECNO and BMW are known for.

Plus, there was a prize giveaway, which further spiced up the event, in which one pleasantly surprised young lady emerged winner.

Clearly, the TECNO brand is not just about awesome smartphones but also about awesome experiences for its many fans. Don’t they say TECNO is for Nigerians?

Enjoy the picture story below!

