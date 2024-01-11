This comes as some areas in Accra experienced intermittent power supply from Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with similar challenges persisting in various regions for months.
The lights are off and I want them on - Lydia Forson speaks on 'Dumsor'
Popular actress and entrepreneur Lydia Forson has voiced her concern over persistent power outages, commonly referred to as 'Dumsor,' affecting several parts of the country.
In a post on Platform X on Thursday, January 10, Forson urged Ghanaians not to downplay the severity of the situation, emphasizing that the current power cuts are no different from those experienced in 2015.
She stated unequivocally, "If I write about #dumsor, I don't want any of you dimwits under my tweets giving analysis on why this is different from 2015! The lights are off, and I want them on; that's all I care about."
Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also criticized the government's handling of the power outages, labelling its silence on the matter as deafening.
Expressing his dissatisfaction, the MP for Ellembelle called on the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to provide a load-shedding timetable to assist households and businesses in planning.
Buah highlighted the absence of a clear schedule, noting that it complicates matters for affected households and businesses.
He emphasized the need for transparency and communication from authorities, stating, "The lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population."
He further pointed out that the current power cuts, even at their worst, have not reached the 500-megawatt threshold experienced during previous instances of 'Dumsor.' Despite this, he criticized the media associated with the ruling NPP for their apparent silence on the matter, stating, "Their loud silence on the current situation is deafening."
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII has highlighted the likelihood of more power outages in Ghana in the coming days. He pointed out that while the electricity plants are ready for operation, the key challenge lies in the unavailability of natural gas, the crucial fuel needed to ensure their effective functioning.
