ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The lights are off and I want them on - Lydia Forson speaks on 'Dumsor'

Gideon Nicholas Day

Popular actress and entrepreneur Lydia Forson has voiced her concern over persistent power outages, commonly referred to as 'Dumsor,' affecting several parts of the country.

Lydia-Forson
Lydia-Forson

This comes as some areas in Accra experienced intermittent power supply from Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with similar challenges persisting in various regions for months.

Recommended articles

In a post on Platform X on Thursday, January 10, Forson urged Ghanaians not to downplay the severity of the situation, emphasizing that the current power cuts are no different from those experienced in 2015.

She stated unequivocally, "If I write about #dumsor, I don't want any of you dimwits under my tweets giving analysis on why this is different from 2015! The lights are off, and I want them on; that's all I care about."

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also criticized the government's handling of the power outages, labelling its silence on the matter as deafening.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, the MP for Ellembelle called on the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to provide a load-shedding timetable to assist households and businesses in planning.

Buah highlighted the absence of a clear schedule, noting that it complicates matters for affected households and businesses.

He emphasized the need for transparency and communication from authorities, stating, "The lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population."

He further pointed out that the current power cuts, even at their worst, have not reached the 500-megawatt threshold experienced during previous instances of 'Dumsor.' Despite this, he criticized the media associated with the ruling NPP for their apparent silence on the matter, stating, "Their loud silence on the current situation is deafening."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII has highlighted the likelihood of more power outages in Ghana in the coming days. He pointed out that while the electricity plants are ready for operation, the key challenge lies in the unavailability of natural gas, the crucial fuel needed to ensure their effective functioning.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

OAUSTECH notifies Ayedatiwa on impending strike over unpaid minimum wages

OAUSTECH notifies Ayedatiwa on impending strike over unpaid minimum wages

Obaseki told us to deal with him if he played godfather’s role —  Shaibu

Obaseki told us to deal with him if he played godfather’s role —  Shaibu

‘No gree for anybody’ can cause crisis in Nigeria – Police

‘No gree for anybody’ can cause crisis in Nigeria – Police

President Tinubu appoints new board, management of NAHCOM, NCPC

President Tinubu appoints new board, management of NAHCOM, NCPC

Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities

Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities

The lights are off and I want them on - Lydia Forson speaks on 'Dumsor'

The lights are off and I want them on - Lydia Forson speaks on 'Dumsor'

CBN appoints new executives for Union, Keystone, Polaris banks following dissolution of board

CBN appoints new executives for Union, Keystone, Polaris banks following dissolution of board

Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly