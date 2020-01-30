So how exactly; is “High Growth Companies Created?” What is often the role of leadership in creating high growth organizations?

First, leaders set the tone for everything. It is critical to understand that only high capacity leaders can create high growth companies. Interestingly also, each time your company grows you need to grow some more to be capable of creating more growth for that same company. That looks like a “vicious cycle” right? That’s what it is, building high growth companies places a never-ending demand for excellence and continuous improvement on leaders.

Second, leaders must be intentional at creating high performance cultures in their organization. Only organizations averaging 95% aggregate individual performance can ever become high growth. Suffice to say that it is people that build companies.

Lastly, Leaders must create environment for self-leadership. No company can ever become high growth where the norm is micro management. Where people lead themselves they grow the company.

Let me be honest, I am no expert in organizational growth.

The Leadership Culture- A critical high-growth determinant for organisations who want to succeed in 2020

Rashidat Adebisi is currently the CEO of AXA Mansard. AXA Mansard is particularly a high growth organization ranking second in the non-life insurance sector in Nigeria and ranking globally as number one. Interestingly, this company has just elevated a woman of about 45 as Chief Executive Officer.

Rashidat Adebisi is was educated at the prestigious University of Lincolnshire, London. She was appointed Head, Retail Solutions at AXA Mansard in 2015 helping the company drive high value retail penetration strategies in just 3-years before rising to the position of CEO.

Rashidat Adebisi will be speaking alongside 24 other speakers at the Sales Leadership Conference 2020 on the topic: How Leaders Create High Growth Companies.

