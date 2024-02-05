ADVERTISEMENT
The hardship is temporary, it will soon fade away - First Lady assures Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

She also urged the governors wife not to relent in addressing the needs of the vulnerable in their states.

Sen Oluremi and Governors wife [Premium Times Nigeria]
Sen Oluremi and Governors wife [Premium Times Nigeria]

The President’s wife gave the assurance on Monday in the State House during a meeting with the Governors Wives on her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI). She assured that the year 2024 is loaded with “peace, progress, prosperity and greater achievements’’ to the advantage of all Nigerians.

Mrs Tinubu commended the governors’ wives for their efforts and support in the year 2023, urging them not to relent in addressing the needs of the vulnerable in their states.

Times like this call for sober reflection, hence, all hands must be on deck. Moreover, the hardship situation is temporary, it will soon fade away.

“The mission of the RHI is driven by my office to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Tinubu,’’ she said.

She said Women Agricultural Support Programme (WASP), under RHI, will empower 20 farmers each, from five states in the South East Zone.

“These farmers will get ₦500,000 each and a total draft of ₦10m will be given to five RHI states’ coordinators as the case may be.

“The National Agricultural Land Development Authority in partnership with the RHI will support an additional 80 female farmers from each state with the provision of training and capacity building and agricultural inputs.

“We will buy off all produce from the farms after harvest,’’ she added.

Mrs. Tinubu said she would soon launch the “Young Farmers Club’’ in public schools across the nation to encourage farming among the young population.

She said schools with the best farms would be identified, and prizes would be given to them, ranging from school renovations, equipping of school science laboratories, provision of ICT equipment, and upgrading of school libraries.

On the program, “Every Home a Garden’’ competition, the first lady said the overall best garden owner would win the sum of ₦20m by December. She urged the governors’ wives to update her on the progress made on the program.

According to the First Lady, other areas of focus in RHI included economic empowerment, health, and social investment.

The hardship is temporary, it will soon fade away - First Lady assures Nigerians

