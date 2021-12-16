RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The federal government will be conducting an accountability audit of agencies

The federal government intends to work with the agencies to implement a more aggressive accountability audit.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo leads the economic sustainability committee meeting of July 5, 2021 (Tolani Alli)
Going forward, there will be a more aggressive accountability audit of various federal government agencies, in order to identify bureaucratic bottlenecks and remove them in a renewed effort to further improve the country’s business environment and economy.

According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, this will in turn encourage more local and foreign investments and create more jobs and opportunities for Nigerians.

Osinbajo made these observations on Wednesday, December 15, at the fifth anniversary celebration event of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), which held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The vice president noted that while creating jobs is government’s priority, the biggest job creator is the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises.

“We must ensure that they are not hindered from doing business easily so they can produce the opportunities our nation needs,” he stated.

He noted that in some of the agencies, the heads "commit to change, but down the line the system either resists or is simply not well designed to function properly."

In such situations, Osinbajo warned, what must be done in the coming months, is for the federal government to "work with the agencies to implement a more aggressive accountability audit.

"Where we identify the specific bottlenecks in systems possibly down to the particular desks where these problems arise; we may then come for agencies and officials who have failed or resisted change," he warned.

The vice president also detailed how PEBEC’s reforms and efforts have been instrumental in improving Nigeria’s business environment in the last few years under the Buhari administration.

