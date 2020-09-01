Although lockdown orders have all been relaxed across the country, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise as people are gradually returning to what their life was before COVID.

Physically operated businesses are opening with extreme care and public spaces are filling up again with people trying to get around and make ends meet.

In a bid to join the collective effort to fight against COVID-19, Fayrouz, the premium soft drink made with real fruits and sparkling water has provided Nigerians a Fayrouz essential kit for just N1,500!

Iyke Nnama - Fayrouz Essential Kit

The kits which are available for purchase on Jumia contain COVID-19 safety essentials including sanitizers, face masks, and of course, the premium sparkling Fayrouz drink!

Fayrouz is using this opportunity to not only further promote the culture of online shopping in a time like this, but also to encourage Nigerians to take their basic safety precautions seriously.

Akin Faminu - Fayrouz Essential Kit

One of the Influencers for Fayrouz’s Essential Kits campaign, Joe Abdallah, shared that this would be a great opportunity to encourage his followers to invest in their health and safety.

Joe Abdallah - Fayrouz Essential Kit

"The Fayrouz essential Kit is a great and cost-friendly way for many of us to take our health more seriously.

"It would encourage us never to leave our homes without face masks, and to wash our hands and sanitize at any chance we get, and of course, stay hydrated with the premium soft drink, Fayrouz," he said.

Frodd - Fayrouz Essential Kit

Joe who is a social media influencer and ex-BBNaija contestant is joined by other influencers from various parts of the web, from 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates Daine Russet and Frodd to social media influencers such Iyke Nnama, Priscillia Ojo, Akin Faminu amongst many others.

Dianna Russet - Fayrouz Essential Kit

The Fayrouz essential kit is now on sale and you can go ahead to Jumia to get yours!

Priscilia Ojo - Fayrouz Essential Kit

This is a featured post.