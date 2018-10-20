The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Ayodele Fayose is no longer the Ekiti State governor as his tenure ended this week, a tenure that the state's new governor, Kayode Fayemi, described as an error.

Fayose has dramatically made the transition from the Ekiti State Government House to a holding cell of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor gave himself up to the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, amid allegations of receiving N1.3 billion from the office of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in the run up to the Ekiti State governorship election in 2014.

Never one to shy away from being dramatic, Fayose made a show of turning himself in on Tuesday as he wore a shirt with "EFCC, I'm here" inscribed on it, and also carried two packed bags as he earlier said he was prepared to be detained .

The former governor has dared the agency to take him to court with whatever evidence it has against him, and also requested an extra mattress in his holding cell to make him more comfortable.

Hauwa Liman's execution

Hauwa Liman, a worker with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), who was kidnapped by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, was executed this week , seven months after she was abducted.

Former Minister of Education and presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili, condemned the government's inaction and failure to rescue Hauwa. She also joined a protest to the Presidential Villa where protesters fought back tears .

In his reaction to the execution, President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government did everything within its power to prevent Hauwa's death but failed.

Hauwa's bereaved parents have demanded that her corpse be sent home so she can be properly buried.

In other news...

The Nigerian Senate called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the ATM card maintenance charges being deducted from customers. The chamber also directed commercial banks operating in the country to configure their machines to dispense up to N40,000 per withdrawal.

The Senate also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate $3.5 billion Subsidy Recovery Fund allegedly created by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, appointed Senate President Bukola Saraki as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP's candidate in the recently-concluded Osun governorship election filed a petition at a tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election which he lost.

Unknown gunmen killed the treasurer of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Moses Adeoye, in his home.