The fate of Gwoza attack terrorists will be violent - DHQ

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Buba said the recent operations had decapitated the leadership of the terrorists, depleted their resources, reduced their support base and reduced their influence.

According to him, the terrorists embarked on these cowardly attacks against innocent citizens to project an image of strength to cover their weakness and decline.

“Citizens must see through the smoke screen of the terrorist. We must realise that the terrorist aims to counter the reports of their weakness and create panic in the general population.

“The military is aware that in this phase of their ending life-cycle, the terrorists are desperate to attract attention, bolster relevancy, mobilise new recruits, reduce support for the armed forces and reduce support for the government.

“Accordingly, we call on citizens to stand united, remain vigilant, and continue to support efforts of the armed forces to ensure a secure and peaceful future.

“The fate of the terrorists that perpetrated these insecurity will be violent and short as troops will stop at nothing to take them out of the battlefield,” he said.

Buba recalled that the troops of Joint Task Force Operations Hadin Kai in the North East theatre recorded a series of reprehensible terror attacks in Gworza Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the coordinated attacks comprised of multiple Person Bourne Improvised Explosive Device (PBIED), otherwise known as suicide bombings.

According to him, all the attacks took place on June 29 targeting communities and troops who were enforcing curfew.

“On the whole, 20 persons were killed while 52 sustained various degree of injuries and receiving treatment.

“The armed forces views every life lost as a result of the ongoing war, whether civilian or military, as an immense tragedy.

“The sad loss of lives are a tragedy for the society, community and the nation.

“Accordingly, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, officers and members of the armed forces, we express our condolences even as we mourn with all who have lost loved ones.

