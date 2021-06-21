RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

A book titled 'The Buhari in Us' will be launched in Abuja this week

Leaders of the national assembly, state governors and the vice president will attend the book presentation.

President Buhari and his deputy Yemi Osinbajo (Presidency)
President Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo before the medical trip ece-auto-gen

‘The Buhari In Us’, a book written by Abdullahi Haruna, will be presented to the public in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with top political office holders billed to attend.

In a press statement, book author Haruna says he is "an ardent follower and supporter of the president."

He adds that 'The Buhari in Us' "is a compendium put together in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.... a collection of articles inspired by the president’s commitment to changing Nigeria and how Nigerians think through the revival of long forgotten normal governance ethics.

"The Buhari in Us is crafted to serve as leadership learning and referencing materials for emerging leaders and also, a tool to assist us cope with leadership-character challenges which may be new and dynamic;

"But the values captured in the book are honesty and hard work, courage and fair play, tolerance and curiosity, loyalty and patriotism."

Leaders of the national assembly, state governors, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), traditional and religious leaders, the diplomatic community, student leaders, the business community, civil society groups and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are all expected to grace the launch.

The venue of the launch is the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Asokoro Abuja.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

