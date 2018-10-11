Pulse.ng logo
The arrested lawmaker, Lado, regains freedom

He was arrested during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries to pick candidates for the House of Representatives last week.

Rep Abubakar Lado (APC-Niger), arrested by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Suleja, Niger State, has been released.

His release followed a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by the Chairman, House Committee on Works, Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu), on Wednesday, at the first plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

Lado, who currently represents Gurara/Suleja/Tafa Federal Constituency of the state, was said to have been arrested by officers of the F-SARS and whisked to their Abuja office where he was detained.

Okechukwu, while briefing the House, said his detention arose out of issues related to the party’s primaries.

According to him, Lado had  notified the police authorities of efforts to cause crisis by his opponents during the poll.

He described the arrest by F-SARS as unconstitutional and against its mandate of dealing with robbery and kidnapping cases.

The House had resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, if the SARS failed to release him within 12 hours.

However, at the Thursday plenary, the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, who raised the matter, announced to the House that the Nigerian Police Force had yielded to their demand by releasing Lado.

We passed a resolution that if the police failed to release Hon Lado, the IG should be invited to the House.

”But I am here to tell the House that the police have responded to our demand and Hon Abubakar Lado is here on the floor,” he said.

Speaking, Lado, who thanked the House for their support, said the arrest was politically motivated.

”I want to thank the House and the honourable colleagues for the support during my detention. My arrest was political,” he said.

NAN reports that the Speaker, Mr Dogara, had instructed that a letter be given to the House leader who led a delegation to deliver the resolution of the House to the IGP.

He also directed the clerk of the House to ensure that the case was filed in court.

The serving lawmaker and the current Chairman of the Suleja Local Government Area, Abdullahi Maje, competed  for the Gurara/Suleja/Tafa Federal Constituency primaries of the APC in Niger State.

