Launched in 2008, the United Nations Secretary- General’s UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign designated the 25th of every month as Orange Day, and 25th of November to 10th of December as days to raise public awareness and increase political will and resources for preventing and ending all forms of violence against women and girls in all parts of the world.

Exploring the UN theme: “Generation Equality: Stands Against Rape”, the 2019 edition of the Orange Lecture will convene stakeholders in Nigeria to lend a voice to the efforts in tackling violence against women and to support vulnerable women who have been sexually exploited by providing information on rehabilitation and support services available to help them overcome their ordeal.

This discussion would be centered around putting in place comprehensive multi- sectoral services that is accessible to all survivors of rape and sexual violence. We would also explore how we can collectively change our response, to be survivor-centered, timely and efficient in order to end the prevailing culture of impunity and foster a culture of justice and support.

Now in its fifth year, the Orange Lecture will feature a survivor’s perspective, engaging panel discussion sessions and a platform to share best practice solutions to address Violence against

Women and Girls (VAWG) as well as an opportunity to lend your voice to eradicating violence against women in Nigeria.

The 5th annual Orange Lecture to hold December 4th

The event is scheduled to hold as follow:

Date: Wednesday, December 4th 2019

Time: 8:30am

This event is FREE and open to the general public but registration online is mandatory. To register, kindly visit www.freedomfoundationng.org

For more enquiries about the Orange Lecture 2019, kindly contact us via info@freedomfoundationng.org or call 08087290000

This is a featured post.