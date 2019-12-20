When we started KFC in Nigeria, all we had was an idea and a brand identity but a decade later, we have been able to offer value and serve Nigeria with the best when it comes to good meals.

We never stopped expanding and all because you believed in us, we have two new outlets to show for this; one at Landmark Boulevard, V.I and the other at Circle Mall, Lekki. These new branches are dedicated to serving you better and we can assure you that we will have more openings in 2020.

Thank you Nigeria, it's been 10 years of finger lickin' good chicken

When we came up with varieties to add a bit of spice and difference to our meals, you loved it and encouraged us to do more. This led to the launch of the all new Celebration Feast Bucket which consists of chicken strips, wings and our famous chicken! We have a mission to give Nigeria the best and that is what we are committed to.

Thank you for trusting us to feed you with finger lickin' good chicken and we promise that we will keep giving you the best value for your money! You’ve being a huge part of our success story; it’s been 10 amazing years. Thank you, Nigeria! We are super grateful!

