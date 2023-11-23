TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

On Monday, 20th November 2023, TGI Distri visited the headquarters of the Little Saints Orphanages at Palmgrove Estate, Lagos, to donate its high-quality, nourishing food brands, including Big Bull Premium Rice, Big Bull Gold Rice, Golden Terra Soya Oil, and Terra Seasoning Cubes to the Orphanage for the children’s nutrition and wellbeing.

The TGI Distri Team had a brief discussion session with the management and staff of the Little Saints Orphanages to appreciate the good work done by the orphanage in caring for the vulnerable children.

The TGI Distri team commended them and stated that their visit and support was to fulfil its promise of nourishing lives and giving back to society.

Addressing the Little Saints Orphanages team, Tony Ogbonna, the Category Marketing Manager of TGI Distri applauded the Orphanage on the remarkable work being done over the years and urged them to continue caring and nurturing these children.

Commenting, the Managing Director of TGI Distri, Deepanjan Roy, explained that there was no better way of marking the anniversary than by spreading happiness and making a lasting difference in the lives of the wonderful children.

He added that the children's event is also part of TGI Distri's commitment to nourishing lives and uplifting the vulnerable and underserved, particularly orphans.

"At TGI Distri, we prioritise seamless and prompt distribution of high-quality food products and remain committed to uplifting the needy and vulnerable. This is why we are marking our sixth anniversary with these wonderful children.

"Our 6th-anniversary celebration at Little Saints Orphanages is proof of our mission of making a positive impact on the lives of the communities we serve. Together, we can create a brighter future for these children."

Established in 2017 as a subsidiary of TGI, a leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, TGI Distri's strategic objectives include connecting TGI brands to Nigerians, spearheading new product development and building an organisation with outstanding talents committed to global best practices.

