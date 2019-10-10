The 11th episode of ‘The Pitch’ Season 1 sees four new entrepreneurs pitching businesses that include test kits for monitoring blood sugar level, clothing that positively influence the way people are addressed, a fashion app that allows customers to send their measurements remotely, and prosthetics to aid people living with disabilities.

Shola Peter, CEO of Chipmedic, is the first to pitch her business idea. She has invented an innovative way of monitoring and checking blood sugar levels in people living with Diabetes.

Peter’s innovation is a device that looks like a wristwatch, which monitors blood sugar level in a painless and non-intrusive way. The young entrepreneur impressed the judges who expressed their delight in her product.

Up next is Louis Ogechukwu, the CEO De Signature, a fashion designing company. The fashion designer kicked off his pitch with reasons everyone needs to look good always.

Though Ogechukwu who emphasised on the need for proper finishing ran out of time, he was given a few extra seconds to explain why he needs the N10 million loan.

Mary Ewemie Anosi, the CEO of Tera Ami Couture, is the third entrepreneur to pitch her business. She is seeking the N10 million loan to build a fashion app that will help her customers take and send their measurements to her remotely from any part of the world.

Anosi says she came up with the idea after losing over 60 potential clients due to her inability to travel down and take their measurements. She believes her app will solve this problem and thereby increase the revenue her business generates.

The CEO Medivice Technology, Bayo Ojelabi, was the last entrepreneur to pitch his business to the judges in the final episode of season 1 of ‘The Pitch’. Ojelabi’s firm creates prosthetics for people living with disabilities to live a better life.

Ojelabi who is seeking a loan of N10m to enable his firm to create these prosthetics in bulk got the idea for his business after a knee injury made him spend two years in a hospital. He came armed with some of his devices which he presented to the judges.

‘The Pitch’ gives budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to established corporate world giants. The top 3 pitches will then be funded with a loan of N10 million each from Sterling Bank to expand their businesses.

