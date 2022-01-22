RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Buhari urges El-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured residents of Kaduna State that his government is determined to end terrorism and terrorists operating in the state and other parts of the country.

The president gave the assurance on Friday, January 21, 2022, while speaking at a State Banquet to commemorate his official visit to the state.

Buhari also commended the state’s support to security agencies.

‘‘I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the Federal Government is doing its utmost to contain and crush the terrorists menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country. On behalf of the Federal Government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to the demands of development.

‘‘The relationship between our tiers of government represents an instance of successful collaboration between the national and State governments for progress, peace, and prosperity. I urge Malam Nasir El-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State.”

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai called for further military action to stop terrorism in the state.

The governor said as the state tackles security, it needs to forward with the things to make life better for its residents.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

