‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

The president gave the assurance on Friday, January 21, 2022, while speaking at a State Banquet to commemorate his official visit to the state.

Buhari also commended the state’s support to security agencies.

‘‘I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the Federal Government is doing its utmost to contain and crush the terrorists menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country. On behalf of the Federal Government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to the demands of development.

‘‘The relationship between our tiers of government represents an instance of successful collaboration between the national and State governments for progress, peace, and prosperity. I urge Malam Nasir El-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State.”

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai called for further military action to stop terrorism in the state.