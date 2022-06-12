RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists release 11 Kaduna train passengers after 2 months [FULL LIST]

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 11 passengers have reportedly been flown to Abuja for medical evaluation before they're reunited with their families.

Kaduna train attack
Kaduna train attack

Terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train have set free 11 of the abducted passengers, after nearly three months in captivity.

Recommended articles

Terrorists had, on March 28, 2022, bombed a section of the rail track, causing the train to tumble over, after which they opened fire on the passengers killing nine and carted away 63 others, including children and the elderly.

Alhaji Tukur Mamu, the negotiator, who also doubles as media consultant to controversial cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, disclosed that 11 out of the 61 passengers being held by the terrorists were released on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

They had earlier released two people, of which one is the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture Alwan Hassan, after he allegedly parted with about N100m as ransom, and a pregnant woman, who was reportedly released on compassionate ground.

However, the spokesman for the families' of the kidnaped passengers, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, told The Punch that they had yet to receive an official communication on the release of the 11 victims.

Recall that the terrorists had threatened to commence execution of the abducted passengers if the government failed to heed their demands which include unconditional release of their children detained at an orphanage home in Adamawa state under strict supervision of the Nigerian Army, as well as the release of their detained lieutenants.

Meanwhile, the terrorists have since withdrew their threat.

Instead, they've now released 11 passengers as contained in the latest edition of Kaduna-based newspaper, Desert Herald, wherein the negotiator said that contrary to, “earlier commitment to release all the women in their custody, a total number of 11 victims were released on Saturday 11th June, 2022. They include six females and five males.”

The freed victims comprise of six females and five males whose names are as follows: Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Yusuf Busari, Hannah Ajewole, Amina Jibril, Najib Mohammed Daiharu, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy and Danjuma Sa’idu.

The victims have reportedly been flown to Abuja on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari for medication and treatment before the decision to reunite them with their families.

The paper quoted an insider as saying that the male victims were released on health grounds as requested by the negotiating team while “the women who are among the vulnerable are part of the agreement reached with the abductors.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

One feared killed as APC/SDP supporters clash in Ekiti

One feared killed as APC/SDP supporters clash in Ekiti

Insecurity: Anambra govt demolishes suspected kidnappers’ hideout

Insecurity: Anambra govt demolishes suspected kidnappers’ hideout

Lagos govt begins construction of cultural village in Alimosho

Lagos govt begins construction of cultural village in Alimosho

Democracy Day: Spirit of June 12 will inspire national greatness-Tinubu

Democracy Day: Spirit of June 12 will inspire national greatness-Tinubu

South-East delegates betrayed Igbo aspirants during APC primary- Umahi

South-East delegates betrayed Igbo aspirants during APC primary- Umahi

Food security in Niger Delta: PAP deploys 400 ex-agitators to farms

Food security in Niger Delta: PAP deploys 400 ex-agitators to farms

Terrorists release 11 Kaduna train passengers after 2 months [FULL LIST]

Terrorists release 11 Kaduna train passengers after 2 months [FULL LIST]

We'll update Nigerians soon on extension of voter registration - INEC

We'll update Nigerians soon on extension of voter registration - INEC

Army to deploy 5,800 newly-recruited soldiers to troubled areas

Army to deploy 5,800 newly-recruited soldiers to troubled areas

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.