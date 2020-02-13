The Management of the National Assembly say the complex may be a victim of a terrorist attack.

A top management staff of the National Assembly raised an alarm following the influx of strange faces into the National Assembly complex in recent times.

"Yes! We have this dangerous intelligence report that the National Assembly may be a victim of terrorist attack and we’re not joking with it," the source who craved anonymity announced.

The source said many of the strange persons, if confronted at the gates of the complex, were quick to claim being constituents of lawmakers either at the Senate or House of Representatives.

He alleged that the situation had overstretched security architecture at the National Assembly.

The source lamented the lack of co-operation on the part of the lawmakers.

The Director, Public Affairs, National Assembly Complex, Yahaya Dan-Zaria, also expressed concerns over the situation, adding that steps were being taken to address it.

Part of the recommendations of the security sub-committee set up by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Omolori, is that an "arm-bearing elite force" be established for the complex.